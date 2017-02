DUBAI, Sept 21 Qatar's Al Faisal Holding, owned by a Qatari royal family member, has bought the W London Hotel from Northern Irish developer McAleer & Rushe for 200 million pounds ($318 million), it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 10-storey property opened in February and has 192 rooms, a Michelin-starred restaurant, a 35,000 square foot M&M's store and 11 apartments.

It was put up for sale in January by property broker Jones Lang LaSalle . (Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Firouz Sederat)