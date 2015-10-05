SAO PAULO Oct 5 BRF SA, the world's
largest poultry producer, has made a binding offer to purchase a
stake in Qatar National Import and Export Co's frozen food
distribution unit, part of a strategy to expand in markets such
as the Middle East and Asia.
In a securities filing, BRF said that it had signed a
binding memorandum of understanding with QNIE, as the Qatari
company is known, for the stake, which is valued at $140
million. The purchase, if signed, requires Qatari regulatory
approval, the filing added.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)