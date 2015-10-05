SAO PAULO Oct 5 BRF SA, the world's largest poultry producer, has made a binding offer to purchase a stake in Qatar National Import and Export Co's frozen food distribution unit, part of a strategy to expand in markets such as the Middle East and Asia.

In a securities filing, BRF said that it had signed a binding memorandum of understanding with QNIE, as the Qatari company is known, for the stake, which is valued at $140 million. The purchase, if signed, requires Qatari regulatory approval, the filing added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)