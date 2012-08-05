Fed harps again on growing risk in U.S. commercial real estate
Feb 14 Federal Reserve officials do not see broad risks developing in U.S. asset markets save for one: commercial real estate.
DUBAI Aug 5 Qatar Telecom unit Indosat has concluded a sale and leaseback agreement worth $406 million with Tower Bersama Infrastructure (TBIG), the Qatari firm said in a statement on Sunday.
The deal, which covers 2,500 towers, will be financed using cash and newly-issued shares worth 5 percent of TBIG's enlarged share capital, the statement said.
Proceeds from the sale will be used to repay outstanding debt and to finance investment and other general corporate purposes at Indosat.
Shareholders of TBIG, as well as bondholders and lenders of Indosat, have assented to the transaction. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Praveen Menon)
Feb 15 Australian shares will likely gain on Wednesday, with financial stocks to take cues from their U.S. peers, while higher iron prices are set to lend further support. Financial stocks powered Wall Street to a record high after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,729.0, a 26.242-point discount
Feb 14 Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger deal on Tuesday, while Cigna Corp announced that it was seeking to end its deal with Anthem.