DOHA Jan 15 Industries Qatar, the Gulf's
second-largest petrochemicals firm, is considering expanding
production to take advantage of excess feedstock left by a
project's cancellation, the company said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, state firm Qatar Petroleum and
Shell said they had decided not to proceed with the
$6.4 billion Al-Karaana petrochemical project in the Gulf state,
deeming it "commercially unfeasible" given weaker oil prices.
Industries Qatar said in a statement that it was conducting
feasibility studies to "take advantage of the ethane feedstock
available following the decision not to proceed with the
proposed Al-Karaana Petrochemical Project".
The company said it would conduct the studies in
collaboration with Qatar Petroleum, Qatar Chemical Co and Ras
Laffan Olefins Cracker Co.
The studies would aim to "develop and expand the number of
petrochemical plants with beneficial returns for these
companies, and to the petrochemical sector in general",
Industries Qatar said.
The company's board recommended a 2014 dividend of 7 riyals
per share on Sunday, down from the 11 riyals paid in 2013 and
below analysts' average forecast of 11.13 riyals.
The divided cut reflected difficult operating conditions for
petrochemicals firms in the Gulf. Plunging crude oil prices have
dragged down product prices and eroded the margins which Gulf
producers traditionally generated from subsidised feedstock.
