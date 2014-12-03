BRIEF-Moody's says Kansas Supreme Court's K-12 ruling positive for school districts, negative for State of Kansas
* Moody's says Kansas Supreme Court's K-12 ruling positive for school districts, negative for State of Kansas
DUBAI Dec 3 The outgoing chief executive of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Ahmed al-Sayed, is set to be appointed an advisor to the Gulf Arab state's emir, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Sayed will also retain his title of minister of state, which he held concurrently with his position as head of the sovereign wealth fund, the source added, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information.
Earlier on Wednesday, it was announced that Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani had been named the head of the QIA, replacing Sayed in a reshuffle which resulted in a number of changes of personnel at board level. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Moody's says Kansas Supreme Court's K-12 ruling positive for school districts, negative for State of Kansas
NEW YORK, March 13 The Trump administration told states on Monday that it was opening the door for them to make changes to their health insurance programs by using a section of the 2010 Affordable Care Act that gives them the flexibility to do so.
NEW YORK, March 13 The dollar was steady on Monday, recovering after Friday's losses despite a robust U.S. jobs report, as investors looked to this week's Federal Reserve's policy meeting in which it is expected to raise rates by a quarter percentage point.