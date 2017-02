DOHA, June 25 Qatar plans to invest about $130 billion in its non-hydrocarbon sector in 2012-2018, the General Secretariat for Development Planning (GSDP) said on Monday.

Infrastructure spending should average more than 10 percent of the OPEC member's gross domestic product in coming years, the GSDP also said in a statement. (Reporting by Regan Doherty; Writing by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Andrew Torchia)