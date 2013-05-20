DUBAI May 20 Three Qatari state-backed
entities, including the Gulf Arab nation's acquisitive sovereign
wealth fund, are to establish a new overseas fund which will
look to invest in energy infrastructure, a statement said on
Monday.
The new fund will be run by Qatar Holding, Qatar Petroleum
International and Qatar Electricity and Water Company
, with a formal agreement to set up the vehicle to be
signed later on Monday, a bourse filing from QEWC said.
It will invest outside Qatar "in the fields of power
generation, water desalination and treatment, heating and
cooling systems, provision of fuel as well as fuel loading and
unloading equipment," the statement added.
A country with one of the highest per capita incomes in the
world, Qatar has been extremely active in the investment space
in recent years, backed by its huge hydrocarbon wealth.
Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the sovereign wealth
fund, has bought up a string of high-profile assets, ranging
from French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain to stakes in German
sports-car maker Porsche, British bank Barclays
and Swiss lender Credit Suisse.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Alison Birrane)