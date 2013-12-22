Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:
(Corrects share offer price to 10 riyals from 19 riyals)
DOHA Dec 22 Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Co, a unit of state-owned energy giant Qatar Petroleum, will conduct a 3.2 billion riyal ($880 million) initial public offer of its shares in the local market in January, the finance minister said on Sunday.
It will be the first IPO on Qatar's stock market, which was hit hard by the global financial crisis, since 2010.
The IPO will only be open to Qatari citizens. It will be conducted between Dec. 31 and Jan. 21, and trading in the shares is expected to start in February, Ali Shareef al-Emadi told a press conference announcing the offering.
The offer price of the shares will be 10 riyals each, and the IPO will comprise 26 percent of the company.
The government will buy 750 shares as a gift for each disadvantaged Qatari citizen - those receiving social insurance payments and people with special needs. ($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Amena Bakr, Writing by Andrew Torchia, Editing by David French)
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Swiss insurance group Baloise Holding has joined forces with digital financial services venture capital and advisory firm Anthemis Group to invest in insurance and risk management technology startups, the latest sign of large, traditional insurers seeking to become more tech-savvy.