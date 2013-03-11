DOHA, March 11 Qatar expects to go ahead soon
with its plan to establish a big, international Islamic bank,
Finance Minister Youssef Kamal said on Monday.
Last April the Qatari government signed a memorandum of
understanding with the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank, a
multilateral lender, and Saudi Arabia's Dallah Albaraka Group to
establish a bank with initial capital of $1 billion.
Asked on Monday when the bank would be set up, Kamal
replied: "Soon." He did not elaborate on the timing, ownership
or other aspects of the new institution.
A scarcity of very large, cross-border Islamic banks, which
could spread ground-breaking products and best practices around
the Gulf and the world, is seen by many analysts as holding back
the growth of Islamic finance.
Islamic banks control about a quarter of the banking market
in the Gulf Cooperation Council but their average asset base is
a third the size of conventional banks, according to a study
last year by consultants Ernst & Young.
(Reporting by Regan Doherty, Writing by Andrew Torchia)