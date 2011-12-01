LONDON Dec 1 Qatar's Prime Minister
Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani was
quoted on Thursday as saying Islamists were likely to represent
the next wave of political power in the Arab world and that
the West should embrace them.
Thani said in an interview with the Financial Times that
moderate Islamists could assist in fighting what he called
extremist ideology.
"We shouldn't fear them, let's cooperate with them," said
Thani, whose Gulf Arab state is home to Al Jazeera television.
"We should not have a problem with anyone who operates
within the norms of international law, comes to power and fights
terrorism," he said.
In Egypt, which is holding its first free election in six
decades, the Muslim Brotherhood expects to pick up two-fifths of
the vote for an assembly that might limit the power of the
generals.
The Brotherhood, Egypt's oldest and best-organised Islamist
group, hopes its new Freedom and Justice Party will secure
a solid platform in parliament, saying it hopes to form a
coalition government once polls are over in January.
Tunisia ousted its leader in the first "Arab Spring"
revolution this year, and in the country's first democratic
election Tunisians elected a coalition government in October led
by the moderate Islamist Ennahda party.
