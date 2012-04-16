DOHA, April 16 Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the gas-rich Gulf nation's sovereign wealth fund, is set to unveil a deal in the property and leisure sector in the Italian island of Sardinia including a clutch of luxury hotels, a source close to the matter said.

"It will be a big deal, and the Qatari emir will be in Italy for the signing," he said.

The deal, for properties on the Costa Smeralda, or emerald coast, is likely to be announced on Tuesday.

Qatar Holding, part of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), was not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Regan Doherty, Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)