UPDATE 1-Edmunds sees U.S. Feb auto sales down 1 pct vs year ago
DETROIT, Feb 23 U.S. auto sales will show a 1 percent decline in February from a year earlier, industry consultant and car shopping website Edmunds said on Thursday.
DOHA, April 16 Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the gas-rich Gulf nation's sovereign wealth fund, is set to unveil a deal in the property and leisure sector in the Italian island of Sardinia including a clutch of luxury hotels, a source close to the matter said.
"It will be a big deal, and the Qatari emir will be in Italy for the signing," he said.
The deal, for properties on the Costa Smeralda, or emerald coast, is likely to be announced on Tuesday.
Qatar Holding, part of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), was not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Regan Doherty, Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)
OTTAWA, Feb 23 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday discussed cooperation along the countries' shared border, Trudeau's office said in a statement that did not give details.
