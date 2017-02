(Fixes incomplete headline)

DOHA Dec 7 Qatargas will supply an additional 200,000 tonnes per annum of additional liquefied natural gas to Japan, the company said on Wednesday.

At the same event in Qatar, an executive of Japan's Chubu Eletric Power Co Inc said that Japan will need an additional three to four million tonnes per annum of gas in 2012. (Reporting by Regan Doherty)