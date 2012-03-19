PARIS, March 19 Oil-rich emirate Qatar has
increased its stake in France's Lagardere, boosting
its position as the largest shareholder in the
media-to-aerospace conglomerate, according to a filing to the
French AMF financial regulator.
Qatar Holding said in the filing that it could raise its
stake further after increasing it to 12.8 percent and that it
may seek representation on the group's supervisory board.
Qatar Holding added that it may discuss strategic
partnerships "allowing the creation of long-term value for
shareholders" of Lagardere, though there were currently no
specific plans.
Lagardere shares were roughly flat at 23.565 euros at 1006
GMT.
The company had no immediate comment.
Qatar has been a staunch supporter of Chief Executive Arnaud
Lagardere even as some shareholders have assailed the chief
executive's strategy for the company his father founded, which
competes with Pearson and Bertelsmann in
radio and book publishing.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)