MILAN, March 6 Qatargas has shut down one of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production plants, known as Train 4, for planned maintenance and expects output to resume around March 25, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The 7.8-million-tonne-per-year train, shut at the end of last month, supplies LNG to Britain, Europe and Asia, raising the possibility of reduced deliveries from the world's biggest LNG exporter.

ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum inaugurated the world's largest LNG project, known as Qatargas II, which includes Train 4 and also Train 5, in April 2009. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Mark Potter)