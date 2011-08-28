Aug 28 Qatar is the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, able to produce 77 million tonnes a year of gas chilled to liquid form for export by ship.

Qatar's LNG projects are shared by two sister companies, Qatargas and RasGas, which are owned by state-run Qatar Petroleum, with many of the world's largest energy companies having stakes in the projects.

Below is a table of Qatar's LNG production plants, known as trains.

PLANT CAPACITY STARTED EQUITY

(mln T/yr) PARTNERS(PCT)

QATARGAS

Qatargas IV train 7 7.8 Feb 2011 QP (70)

Shell (30)*

Qatargas III train 6 7.8 Dec 2010 QP (68.5)

Conoco (30)

Mitsui (1.5)

Qatargas II train 5 7.8 Sept 2009 QP (65)

Exxon (18.3)

Total (16.7)

Qatargas II train 4 7.8 Apr 2009 QP (70)

Exxon (30)

Qatargas I train 1 3.2 Nov 1996 QP (65)**

Total (20)

Exxon (10)

Mitsui, Marubeni

(7.5)

Qatargas I train 2 3.2 Nov 1996 QP (65)

Total (20)

Exxon (10)

Mitsui, Marubeni

(7.5)

Qatargas I train 3 3.2 Nov 1996 QP (65)

Total (20)

Exxon (10)

Mitsui, Marubeni

(7.5) RASGAS

RasGas III train 7 7.8 Feb 2010 QP (70)

Exxon (30)

RasGas III train 6 7.8 Aug 2009 QP (70)

Exxon (30)

RasGas II train 5 4.7 Nov 2006 QP (70)

Exxon (30)

RasGas II train 4 4.7 Aug 2005 QP (70)

Exxon (30)

RasGas II train 3 4.7 Feb 2004 QP (70)

Exxon (30)

RasGas I trainS 1,2 6.6 Aug 1999 QP (63)

Exxon (25)

Kogas (5)

LNG Japan (3)

** Equity given for Qatargas I upstream gas production. For the LNG plant, Qatargas I percentage equity share is QP (65), Total (10), Exxon (10), Mitsui (7.5), Marubeni (7.5).