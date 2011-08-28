UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
Aug 28 Qatar is the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, able to produce 77 million tonnes a year of gas chilled to liquid form for export by ship.
Qatar's LNG projects are shared by two sister companies, Qatargas and RasGas, which are owned by state-run Qatar Petroleum, with many of the world's largest energy companies having stakes in the projects.
Below is a table of Qatar's LNG production plants, known as trains. For a table of the world's top LNG exporters and importers click:
PLANT CAPACITY STARTED EQUITY
(mln T/yr) PARTNERS(PCT) QATARGAS
Qatargas IV train 7 7.8 Feb 2011 QP (70)
Shell (30)*
Qatargas III train 6 7.8 Dec 2010 QP (68.5)
Conoco (30)
Mitsui (1.5)
Qatargas II train 5 7.8 Sept 2009 QP (65)
Exxon (18.3)
Total (16.7)
Qatargas II train 4 7.8 Apr 2009 QP (70)
Exxon (30)
Qatargas I train 1 3.2 Nov 1996 QP (65)**
Total (20)
Exxon (10)
Mitsui, Marubeni
(7.5)
Qatargas I train 2 3.2 Nov 1996 QP (65)
Total (20)
Exxon (10)
Mitsui, Marubeni
(7.5)
Qatargas I train 3 3.2 Nov 1996 QP (65)
Total (20)
Exxon (10)
Mitsui, Marubeni
(7.5) RASGAS
RasGas III train 7 7.8 Feb 2010 QP (70)
Exxon (30)
RasGas III train 6 7.8 Aug 2009 QP (70)
Exxon (30)
RasGas II train 5 4.7 Nov 2006 QP (70)
Exxon (30)
RasGas II train 4 4.7 Aug 2005 QP (70)
Exxon (30)
RasGas II train 3 4.7 Feb 2004 QP (70)
Exxon (30)
RasGas I trainS 1,2 6.6 Aug 1999 QP (63)
Exxon (25)
Kogas (5)
LNG Japan (3)
