DUBAI Dec 1 The government of Qatar has invited
banks to participate in a $5.5 billion sovereign loan, sources
aware of the matter said on Tuesday, as it becomes the latest
Gulf state to raise funds at a time of stretched state finances
due to lower oil prices.
The loan is smaller than the up-to-$10 billion which the
government was said by sources last month to be seeking.
The transaction is being arranged by Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp,
Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Qatar National Bank, two of the
sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the
information isn't public.
The interest rate on the loan will be between 85 and 95
basis points over the London interbank offered rate (Libor),
according to a third source with direct knowledge of the deal.
Marketing of the deal will close in the third week of
December, the two sources said.
Last month, Oman started marketing a $1 billion sovereign
loan.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Sandrine Bradley; Editing
by David French)