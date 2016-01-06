LONDON, Jan 6 (TRLPC) - Syndication of the $5.5 billion loan for the government of Qatar has closed and the deal is expected to sign by the end of the week, according to one source close to the deal.

The loan is being arranged by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho, SMBC, Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Qatar National Bank, banking sources said previously.

The five-year facility is expected to pay an all in price of 90 basis points.