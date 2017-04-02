BRIEF-Pacific Current Group seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in relation to outcome of a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.
In December Reuters reported that the trio had begun merger talks which, if successful, would create the Gulf state's second-largest bank.
Masraf Al Rayan has appointed KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers as merger advisers, along with law firm Allen & Overy as legal adviser, al-Abdulla said. (Reporting By Tom Finn; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 With Chief Executive Travis Kalanick taking a leave of absence from Uber Technologies Inc, the vacant job of chief operating officer takes on a lot more importance as the company frames the position as key to solving its woes.
* Very Substantial Acquisition In Relation To The Purchase Of 50 Boeing Aircraft