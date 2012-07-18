* Central bank now ultimate market regulatory authority
* Lengthens stock trading settlement time
* Applications for bank brokerages to be reviewed in 30 days
* Qatar Financial Centre to encourage stock listings
By Nadia Saleem and Regan Doherty
DUBAI/DOHA, July 18 Qatar has announced
financial reforms giving ultimate regulatory authority over the
country's stock market to the central bank, lengthening the
settlement time for institutions' stock trades, and expediting
the creation of banks' brokerage arms.
A circular sent to financial firms this week by the Minister
of Economy and Finance said the central bank had taken the place
of the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), which oversees
the stock exchange, as the country's supreme stock market
regulatory authority.
"It's essentially another monitoring channel placed upon the
QFMA, a regulator to regulate the regulator," said Ahmed
Shehada, head of trading at Qatar National Bank Financial
Services.
In March, Qatar's finance minister said the central bank
governor had become the chairman of the Qatar Financial Centre
Regulatory Authority (QFCRA), in a step towards establishing a
single regulator for the country.
Qatar announced five years ago a plan for a unified market
watchdog which would make the regulation process simpler and
clearer for companies. The plan would combine the central bank,
the QFCRA and the QFMA in one entity. Progress towards this goal
has been slow, however, partly because of the complexity of the
reform process.
SETTLEMENT
This week's circular, seen by Reuters, also said some local
investors on the stock exchange would be given more time to
settle trades. A decree asked brokers to grant "trustworthy
Qatari establishments and individuals" T+3 settlement, meaning
money for a purchase could be paid three days after the trade.
Qatari investors previously had to make upfront payments
before orders could be executed. Brokers will now send a list of
recommended clients, companies or individuals for approval by
the QFMA.
"It's really just to help manage counterparty
relationships," Shehada said. "Hopefully, these positive steps
will entice local corporations and individuals to be more
active."
Stock trading volumes in Qatar have been weak this year and
particularly in the past five weeks, while the neighbouring
markets of Saudi Arabia and Dubai have enjoyed a massive if
temporary surge of investor interest. Doha's benchmark index
is trading 5.5 percent lower year-to-date, making it the
worst-performing market in the Gulf Cooperation Council.
"This was a long-anticipated move towards increasing
liquidity in the market," said Yassir Mckee, wealth manager at
Al Rayan Financial Brokerage. "It will make payments easier for
semi-government entities, listed companies and reputable
high-net-worth individuals."
A market source said, "Brokerages are still on the hook.
They have to settle payments within three days so they have to
be careful to screen the clients, whether by their cash flow or
credit history. We have yet to see how long it will take for
prior approval of recommended clients."
The ministry also granted licences to conduct custodian
services to Qatar National Bank and Standard Chartered
Bank. International investors often place stock
trades through custodian banks, which have three days to settle
payments.
BROKERAGES
The circular formally allowed Qatari banks to obtain
brokerage licences, stating that the QFMA must respond to all
applications within 30 days.
Some banks have expressed interest in offering brokerage
services, though regulatory limits on the activities they will
be able to conduct has caused them to proceed cautiously.
The ministry urged the Qatar Financial Centre to encourage
companies registered with the centre to list themselves on the
stock exchange, with priority for companies at least 51 percent
owned by Qataris.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)