BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management says FY profit attributable RMB19.61 billion
* FY profit attributable RMB19.61 billion versus RMB14.48 billion
DUBAI Jan 27 Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar's largest sharia-compliant bank by market value, posted a 7.6 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, Reuters calculated.
The lender made around 470 million riyals ($129.1 million) of net profit in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated based on financial statements, up from 437 million riyals in the corresponding period of 2012.
Masraf did not provide a quarterly breakdown of its results but said in a statement it made a net profit of 1.7 billion riyals in 2013, 13.2 percent higher than 2012.
The bank's board has recommended a cash dividend for 2013 of 1.5 riyals per share, the statement added. This is higher than the 1 riyal per share paid for 2012. ($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
VIENNA, March 15 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International aims to resume dividend payments in a year's time, ending a three-year break in which the financial crisis forced it to retrench in various markets, its incoming chief executive said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, March 15 The world's largest money manager Blackrock warned against a sweeping deregulation of financial markets pointing to lessons learned from history.