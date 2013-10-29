DUBAI Oct 29 Masraf al-Rayan, Qatar's
largest sharia-compliant bank by market value, posted a 19.7
percent increase in its third-quarter net profit, Reuters
calculations show, beating the average forecast of analysts.
Net profit for the three months to Sept. 30 was 429 million
riyals ($117.8 million), compared with 358.3 million riyals in
the same period a year ago, Reuters calculated based on the
bank's previous financial statements.
Six analysts polled by Reuters, on average, had forecast a
net profit of 415.2 million riyals for the quarter.
Net profit for the first nine months of the year was 1.25
billion riyals, 15.4 percent higher than the corresponding
period of 2012, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
Year-on-year, Masraf al Rayan posted a 23.8 percent jump in
customer deposits and a 16.7 percent increase in lending, the
statement added.
($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)