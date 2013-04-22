WRAPUP 2-China cuts growth target as it pushes through reforms, builds "firewall" against risks
* To press on with supply-side reforms and risk controls (Adds details on employment)
DOHA, April 22 Masraf al Rayan, Qatar's largest Islamic lender by market value, reported a 13.2 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts' expectations.
Net profit for the three months to the end of March was 400 million riyals ($109.9 million) compared to 353.5 million riyals in the same period a year ago, a company statement said.
Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net profit of 376 and 372 million riyals respectively for the quarter. ($1 = 3.6407 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Regan Doherty; Editing by David French)
BEIJING, March 5 China's Premier Li Keqiang said in prepared remarks on Sunday:
TORONTO, March 4 Canada's Hydro One Ltd is in talks to buy municipal electricity distributor Toronto Hydro Corp for about C$3 billion ($2.2 billion) as the city of Toronto explores options to finance various infrastructure projects, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.