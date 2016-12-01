(Adds Amnesty statement, Qataris' reaction)
By Tom Finn
DOHA Dec 1 An independent English-language news
site in Qatar accused the Gulf state of censorship on Thursday,
saying two Internet service providers had simultaneously blocked
access to it.
"We can only conclude that our website has been deliberately
targeted and blocked by Qatar authorities," the Doha News said
in a statement. "We are incredibly disappointed with this
decision, which appears to be an act of censorship."
A spokesman for the Qatari government did not respond to
phone messages seeking comment. The two Internet service
providers, Vodafone Qatar and state-controlled Ooredoo
, declined to comment.
Freedom of expression is tightly controlled in Qatar with
self-censorship prevalent among national newspapers and other
media outlets. The gas-rich state has faced increased
international scrutiny over alleged corruption and labour abuse
as it prepares to host the 2022 soccer World Cup.
Internet users outside Qatar were still able to access the
Doha News, which stirred a debate about the limits of tolerance
with an opinion column in August about gay rights in the
conservative country.
Rights group Amnesty International said the government
appeared to have targeted a "key source of journalism" which
fostered "dialogue and discussion about social and political
issues that affect people in Qatar".
Some Qataris on social media said they were upset at the
news site being blocked, calling it a setback for the country.
"It's extremely worrying that @dohanews has been blocked. We
always prided our self in being open to voices," Anood al-Thani,
a student, said on Twitter.
Others said Doha News, which has an audience of around one
million unique users per month, was "run by foreigners" and had
put itself at risk by being unfairly critical in its reporting.
"The site has an unprofessional bias against Qatar and
recently became the source of all those foreign media attacks on
Qatar, feeding them with everything that offends us," tweeted
Ahmed al-Kuwari, a Qatari engineer.
Qatar finances and hosts the pan-Arab satellite TV network
Al Jazeera, which has won millions of viewers across the Arab
world and beyond, as well as the government-funded Doha Centre
for Media Freedom.
A 2016 survey by Northwestern University, one of six
prominent U.S. schools with branches in the country, showed most
Qataris support the principle of free speech online. But the
same survey also showed that a majority want the Internet to be
more tightly regulated.
A close U.S. ally that hosts a large U.S. military base,
Doha has escaped the unrest that has engulfed other parts of the
region. It lacks any organised political opposition.
(Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)