DOHA, June 5 Qatar Rail has awarded four design and build contracts worth approximately $8.2 billion for phase one of the Doha metro, it said on Wednesday.

The project will include four rail lines and an underground section in the centre of the capital Doha and will link stadiums for the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament to be held in the tiny Gulf state.

The Red Line North project has been awarded to a consortium led by Italian construction firm Impregilo S.P.A and including South Korea's SK Engineering & Construction Co. and Qatar's Galfar al-Misnad Engineering and Contracting, it said.

The Red Line South project went to a consortium led by QDVC, a joint venture between Qatari Diar and France's Vinci Construction Grands Projets, and including South Korea's GS Engineering and Construction Corp and Qatar's Al-Darwish Engineering, it said.

The Green Line project was awarded to a consortium led by PORR Bau GmbH and including Saudi Binladin Group and Qatar's Hamad Bin Khalid Contracting Co.

A consortium led by South Korean construction firm Samsung C&T Corp and including Spain's Obrascon Huarte Lain S.A. (OHL) and Qatar Building Company was selected to design and build the metro's major stations.

Qatar Rail did not provide values for each individual contract.

Expected to employ more than 20,000 workers at its peak, construction is scheduled to begin later this year for completion by 2019, it said. (Reporting by Regan Doherty; editing by Jason Neely)