* Mining loses appeal due to squeezed margins, long projects
* Qatar Holding is biggest shareholder in Glencore
* QKR backed by Qatar and Poland's richest man
* QKR owns Navachab gold mine, was targeting Nevsun -sources
By Silvia Antonioli and Nicole Mordant
LONDON/VANCOUVER, June 9 An investment review at
Qatar's wealth fund could lead to a cut in money allocated to
the mining sector, potentially hitting ventures such QKR Corp,
according to five sources familiar with the matter.
Such a move would be the latest in a string of rethinks by
sovereign funds and investment firms that have been badly burnt
by bets in the natural resources sector, largely due to the
recent pullback in oil, gas and metal prices.
Late last year, Qatar named ruling family member Sheikh
Abdullah bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani as the new head of the
Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), one of the top investors
globally.
Under the new management, the QIA has started to review its
strategy, and the mining sector -- under pressure from weaker
metals prices and shrinking margins -- is now seen as less
attractive, said the sources, who declined to be identified
because they are not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
"Various changes happened at the fund in that part of the
world and have created a situation where it seems there is no
further support for mining," a London-based banking source said.
One of the businesses that could be hit by the results of
the review is QKR, a private company founded by veteran mining
banker Lloyd Pengilly.
QKR's largest backers are the QIA's Qatar Holding LLC and
Kulczyk Investments, an international investment company founded
by Poland's richest man, Jan Kulczyk. Each put in almost half of
the money managed by QKR, according to sources.
"(The Qataris) don't want to put money to work through this
strategy anymore," said a Canada-based mining company executive.
"They are cutting back," he said, adding his understanding was
that the Qataris wanted to reduce their investment in QKR.
The QIA, QKR and Kulczyk Investments declined to comment.
Qatar Holding is also the largest shareholder in giant
mining and commodity trading house Glencore, but two
sources said it was unlikely Qatar would review that stake.
An expected acquisition spree in the mining sector by
private equity and private mining groups has not transpired,
despite reports that tens of billions of dollars stand ready to
be deployed.
Industry players blame this on a lack of attractive targets,
intense competition when assets come on sale and the long
timelines for developing mines compared with most investors'
horizons.
QKR bought its first asset, the Navachab Gold Mine in
Namibia, from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd in June 2014. It
was considering buying Canadian copper miner Nevsun Resources
Ltd, but failed to get the necessary backing as the
Qataris were not comfortable with the investment in Eritrea
where Nevsun's main asset is located, according to two of the
sources.
"On QKR, it sounds like the Qataris just want to keep that
particular asset (Navachab) and run it as a separate entity,"
said the London-based banker.
QKR could look for new backers should the Qataris rein in
their investments in mining, according to a second mining
industry source.
(Additional reporting by David French in Dubai, Agnieszka
Barteczko in Warsaw and Euan Rocha in Toronto; Editing by Mark
Potter)