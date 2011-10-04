TOKYO Oct 4 Qatar's energy minister said on Tuesday that worries over the debt crisis in the euro zone were pushing oil prices down, rather than issues relating to supply and demand.

Mohammed Saleh al-Sada made the comment on a visit to Tokyo.

Earlier, asked if OPEC should cut production to stop crude oil prices falling further, he said: "We are watching supply and demand." (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)