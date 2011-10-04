TOKYO Oct 4 Qatar's energy minister said in response to a question on price falls in crude oil on Tuesday that he is watching supply and demand.

Mohammed Saleh al-Sada made the comment to Reuters in Tokyo while on his way to meet Trade Minister Yukio Edano.

Al-Sada, who is also chairman of Qatargas, was asked if OPEC should cut production to stop crude oil prices falling further. He said: "We are watching supply and demand."

