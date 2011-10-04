TOKYO Oct 4 Qatar's energy minister said on Tuesday he does not yet see a need for a meeting of OPEC before its regular session in December.

Mohammed Saleh al-Sada also told Reuters in Tokyo he is watching markets, especially the situation in Europe.

He made the comment after meeting Trade Minister Yukio Edano.

Al-Sada, who is also chairman of Qatargas, said there is no shortage of oil, and stocks levels are healthy. He added: "But we are watching developments, especially in the euro zone situation and all prospects of GDP."

Earlier, asked if OPEC should cut production to stop crude oil prices falling further, he said: "We are watching supply and demand." (Reporting by Risa Maeda and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)