* Fast economic growth worries social conservatives
* Unlike Dubai, Qatar can afford to make concessions
* Ruling family seen progressive
By Regan Doherty
DOHA, Sept 26 Qatar is spending massively to
modernise its capital ahead of the 2022 World Cup, leading
conservative Qataris to worry about how this will affect the
Islamic nature of the Gulf state.
Trucks can be seen speeding around Doha's business district,
carrying building materials for the $150 billion makeover that
will give the city a new metro, airport, seaport and roads.
In the busy years leading up to the soccer tournament, Doha
will see an influx of foreign companies, professionals and
workers. With them will come a fresh flood of foreign cultures
and lifestyles, and that is causing concern.
"This is the real challenge for us: to maintain our culture
while building the country we will become," said 33-year-old
Abdulrahman, who like other Qatari citizens preferred to be
identified only by his first name.
Exploiting its immense natural gas resources has in just
over 15 years transformed Qatar into one of the world's
wealthiest nations, with a per capita annual income for its
250,000 citizens of well over $90,000.
Though led by a ruling family viewed as highly progressive
by Gulf standards, the fact remains that most Qataris are very
conservative. Most practice Wahhabism, the austere form of Islam
also practiced in Saudi Arabia.
For them, concern that Western norms will start to
infiltrate society is a continuous and pressing reality,
especially given the fact that they are an extreme minority in
their own country, which is home to some 1.7 million people,
many of them workers from south Asia.
"We welcome the expats, and we want them here. But we will
not permit any disrespect to our religion or culture," said
Salma, a 25-year-old Qatari.
"This is your home, for now. But it is our home forever, and
we will not bend to your ways."
Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, 60, seized
power from his father in a bloodless coup in 1995. He and his
second wife Sheikha Mozah have gained a reputation as
modernisers in recent years and raised the country's profile
significantly with the launch of the Al Jazeera television
network and successful hosting the 2006 Asian Games, as well as
their role in initiating the country's World Cup bid.
The street protests which swept four Arab heads of state
from office since early last year and strengthened Islamists
throughout the Middle East have not been seen in Qatar, thanks
partly to its staggering wealth but also to its foreign policy:
because Qatar aggressively aided the Libyan rebels, its
government is seen as on the "right side" of the Arab Spring.
But the government cannot ignore the fact that much of the
Qatari population may be resistant to the changes brought by
rapid expansion.
"It's a very delicate line they must balance. But the one
thing the government cannot do is appear un-Islamic. It's game
over if they do," said an analyst specialising in security
issues, who like other analysts not named in this article asked
not to be identified because of the political sensitivity of the
topic.
So far, the policy has been working.
"The pace of economic expansion in Qatar over the last
decade is almost without precedent. It is remarkable that the
traditionally conservative society has handled these changes as
well as it has," said one Doha-based economist.
CONCESSIONS
Efforts to combat the perceived creep of Western influence
have already started. Earlier this year, Qatar University made
it mandatory for many of its courses to be taught in Arabic
instead of English.
As in the United Arab Emirates, in recent months a campaign
against immodest dress has been launched via posters and flyers
distributed in malls, hypermarkets and other public places. The
campaign, organised by an Islamic cultural group, aims to
explain to expat women that Islamic tradition requires them to
dress modestly when in public.
"The Qataris don't want to see their country's culture given
over to foreigners. You'd get serious anger if that ever
happened. And the leadership is very sensitive to that," said
Michael Stephens, researcher at the Royal United Services
Institute based in Doha.
"The government has said very clearly, 'We do not want to be
(liberal like) Dubai. We will not become Dubai.' And even if
they did want to, they couldn't have it here. The local
population would not accept it."
As a result, Qatar's ruling family must continually offset
modernising policies with concessions to social conservatives.
The past year has seen both liberalising moves - such as the
introduction of pork sales to expatriates - and reverses, such
as the withdrawal of alcohol licences for restaurants at the
Pearl, an artificial island that features international
restaurants popular with foreigners.
The pork sales through Qatar Distribution Company, the
country's sole liquor shop, "are a deliberate way the government
has demonstrated that it will give with one hand and take with
the other", Stephens said.
PLENTY OF CASH
One of the reasons that Qatar has been able to retain its
conservative nature is that unlike Dubai, it does not need to
rely on mass market tourism, and focuses instead on the more
discreet, high end of the industry so as to become known as a
cultural and conference centre for the region.
"We don't want people to come for a $50 room to lie on the
beach all day and walk around with a backpack and shorts. These
are not the type of people we're targeting," the Chairman of the
Qatar Tourism Authority, Ahmed Abdullah al-Nuaimi, told Reuters
last year.
"For the last five or six years we've invested in high-end
hotels and facilities, high-end convention centres and museums.
But we're not looking for it to be a revenue-generating
industry," he said.
"If (the tourism market) crashes, it makes no difference for
us."
"There are two basic ways in which they will keep the local
population happy while continuing to grow the country," said a
foreign businessman in Doha. "By keeping the local population
wealthy and employed, and making sure the Islamic nature of the
country is maintained."
Last year the country's emir issued a decree boosting basic
salaries and social benefits for state civilian employees by 60
percent, a 10 billion riyal ($2.75 billion) increase.
The government has already succeeded in introducing some of
the most sensitive liberal reforms, such as giving non-Muslims
more freedom to practice their religions in the country.
The country's first Christian church was established in 2008
on land donated by the emir, which led to angry call-ins to
radio shows and newspaper columns by Qataris.
"The prime minister acknowledged publicly that the
complaints had been heard and listened to. And then he
essentially told the dissenters it was time for them to be
quiet," the security analyst said. "The dissent ended virtually
overnight.
"In that respect, the state will instill its will when its
wants to. The change will be pushed through by edict, if
necessary."
The naming in late 2011 of the country's largest and most
prominent mosque after Ibn Abdul Wahhab, the founder of the
conservative Wahhabi movement, is an example of the kind of
gestures that conservative Qataris can expect in return.
"There's a reason Qatar has more mosques per person than
many other Islamic countries. One reason is that people here can
pay for them, but the other is that they placate the populace,"
the Doha-based source said.
"Not all Qataris will go along with the change that is
inevitable here. But they will be given things in exchange for
their acquiescence. You will see more mosques built here."
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)