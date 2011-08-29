Aug 29 Money supply (M2) in Qatar grew by 35.2 percent year-on-year at the end of July , slowing from a 16-month high of 35.7 percent seen in the previous month, the Gulf country's central bank data showed on Monday .

Bank lending to the private sector jumped by 17 percent on an annual basis in July, its fastest pace in two years, after a 15.8 percent rise in the previous month, the data also showed.

QATAR MONEY SUPPLY END-JULY 11 END-JUNE 11 END-JULY 10 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 14.0 26.8 34.9 M2-M1 yr/yr 43.2 38.9 20.7 M2 change yr/yr 35.2 35.7 24.3 Private sector credit yr/yr 17.0 15.8 6.2 QATAR C.BANK NET FOREIGN RESERVES bln riyals 64.997 66.143 83.282 change yr/yr (pct) -22.0 -17.0 42.2 NOTE. Money supply saw growth rates of around 60 percent in 2008 when inflation climbed to record, double-digit highs. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Isabel Coles)