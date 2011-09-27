Sept 27 Money supply (M2) in Qatar slowed to a five-month low of 22.6 percent year-on-year at the end of August after a 34.4 percent rise seen in the previous month, the Gulf country's central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Bank lending to the private sector jumped by 18.8 percent on an annual basis in August, the highest level in 26 months, after a 17.0 percent increase in the previous month, the data also showed.

QATAR MONEY SUPPLY END-AUG 11 END-JULY 11 END-AUG 10 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 10.5 11.1 23.1 M2-M1 yr/yr 27.1 43.2 18.7 M2 change yr/yr 22.6 34.4 19.9 Private sector credit yr/yr 18.8 17.0 7.3 QATAR C.BANK NET FOREIGN RESERVES bln riyals 66.886 66.477 86.707 change yr/yr (pct) -22.9 -21.5 48.1 NOTE. Money supply saw growth rates of around 60 percent in 2008 when inflation climbed to record, double-digit highs. (Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Martin Dokoupil)