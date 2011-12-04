Dec 4 Money supply (M2) growth in Qatar
slowed to a seven-month low of 18.9 percent year-on-year at the
end of October from 26.7 percent in the previous
month, the Gulf country's central bank data showed on
Sunday .
Bank lending to the private sector jumped by 18.0 percent on
an annual basis in October, after a 16.7 percent rise in the
previous month, the data also showed.
QATAR MONEY SUPPLY END-OCT 11 END-SEPT 11 END-OCT 10
M1 change yr/yr (pct) 16.4 12.9 21.5
M2-M1 yr/yr 19.7 31.5 33.5
M2 change yr/yr 18.9 26.7 30.4
Private sector credit yr/yr 18.0 16.7 6.4
QATAR C.BANK NET FOREIGN RESERVES
bln riyals 54.789 55.426 101.843
change yr/yr (pct) -46.2 -39.3 66.4
NOTE. Money supply saw growth rates of around 60 percent in
2008 when inflation climbed to record, double-digit highs.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Rachna Uppal)