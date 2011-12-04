Dec 4 Money supply (M2) growth in Qatar slowed to a seven-month low of 18.9 percent year-on-year at the end of October from 26.7 percent in the previous month, the Gulf country's central bank data showed on Sunday .

Bank lending to the private sector jumped by 18.0 percent on an annual basis in October, after a 16.7 percent rise in the previous month, the data also showed.

QATAR MONEY SUPPLY END-OCT 11 END-SEPT 11 END-OCT 10 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 16.4 12.9 21.5 M2-M1 yr/yr 19.7 31.5 33.5 M2 change yr/yr 18.9 26.7 30.4 Private sector credit yr/yr 18.0 16.7 6.4 QATAR C.BANK NET FOREIGN RESERVES bln riyals 54.789 55.426 101.843 change yr/yr (pct) -46.2 -39.3 66.4 NOTE. Money supply saw growth rates of around 60 percent in 2008 when inflation climbed to record, double-digit highs. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Rachna Uppal)