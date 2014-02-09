Feb 9 Money supply (M2) growth in Qatar rose to 19.6 percent year-on-year in December from 15.6 percent in November, central bank data showed on Sunday. But growth in total bank credit slowed to 11.8 percent, the slowest rate since May 2011, from 12.3 percent. QATAR MONEY SUPPLY END-DEC 13 END-NOV 13 END-DEC 12 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 16.5 7.5 11.1 M2-M1 yr/yr 20.6 18.1 27.2 M2 change yr/yr 19.6 15.6 22.9 Total credit yr/yr 11.8 12.3 26.6 QATAR C.BANK NET FOREIGN RESERVES bln riyals 151.7 142.5 118.9 change yr/yr (pct) 27.5 -1.5 110.4