DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Feb. 21
Sept 5 Qatar's M2 money supply shrank from a year ago for a sixth straight month in July, as low oil and gas prices pressured banking system liquidity, but growth in total domestic credit accelerated, central bank data showed. QATAR MONEY SUPPLY END-JULY 16 END-JUNE 16 END-JULY 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 7.1 0.0 1.6 M2-M1 yr/yr -9.2 -9.5 11.3 M2 change yr/yr -5.2 -7.2 8.7 Total credit growth yr/yr 15.0 12.7 13.4 QATAR C.BANK NET FOREIGN RESERVES bln riyals 137.0 129.6 158.3 change yr/yr (pct) -13.4 -14.4 2.1 NOTE - Percentage changes are calculations by Reuters. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
Political and general news
NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. equity index futures opened down about 0.2 percent on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday introduced immigration curbs that sparked a backlash in the United States and abroad.