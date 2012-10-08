BRIEF-EXIM Bank of China approves termination of Adama's share pledge agreement
* Says The Export-Import Bank of China approves China National Agrochemical Corp to terminate pledge agreement of Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd' 100 percent stake
DOHA Oct 8 The head of Morgan Stanley Inc's Qatar business has resigned to join the investment banking arm of unlisted local lender Barwa Bank, three sources familiar with the matter said.
Khalid al-Subeai will join The First Investor as deputy chief executive, effective January 1, one of the sources said speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is not public.
Subeai joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 from state-owned Qatar Petroleum.
Morgan Stanley and Barwa Bank declined to comment.
Qatar, the world's top exporter of liquified natural gas, has been spending billions of dollars overseas, both to expand its investment portfolio and to boost its political clout.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Interdealer broker NEX Group Plc, formerly known as Icap, has invested in a RSRCHXchange, a London-based startup that runs an online marketplace for research on stocks, as regulatory changes in Europe and pressure on asset management fees spur innovation in the equity research sector.
LONDON, Feb 23 Brussels airport is being prepared for a potential sale as one of its owners is planning an exit from Belgium's main hub, several people close to the matter said.