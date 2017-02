RABAT Nov 24 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund and the Moroccan state on Thursday agreed to establish a 50-50 investment joint venture worth $2 billion that aims to help the cash-strapped North African economy fund major development projects.

Visiting Qatari ruler Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani and Morocco's King Mohammed signed an agreement in Rabat to set up the joint venture fund between the Qatar Investment Authority and its Moroccan equivalent, a Moroccan government statement said.

The agreement follows a surprise invitation in May by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), of which Qatar is a member, to fellow monarchies Jordan and Morocco to join their club. (Reporting by)