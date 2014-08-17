DUBAI Aug 17 Global index compiler MSCI has
increased the weightings of three Qatari companies in its
emerging market index, citing changes in the way Qatar
calculates ceilings on foreign ownership of its firms.
Qatar National Bank (QNB) will have its foreign
inclusion factor raised to 0.13 from 0.06, Industries Qatar
(IQ) to 0.13 from 0.06, and Qatar Islamic Bank
to 0.25 from 0.21, according to an MSCI statement sent
to its clients last week and seen by Reuters.
The changes, effective at the end of this month, will raise
Qatar's total weight in the benchmark index to 0.59 percent from
0.47 percent, investment bank EFG Hermes estimated, basing its
calculation on data from MSCI.
"Given this new development the new weight for Qatar in the
MSCI EM Index will rise...The resulting passive inflows will be
$100 million, mainly into QNB and IQ," EFG Hermes said,
referring to "passive funds" which automatically track the
benchmark.
Qatar, along with the United Arab Emirates, was added to
MSCI's emerging market index in May this year but limits were
applied to its weighting because companies maintain ceilings on
combined foreign ownership.
Qatar has said ceilings will now be calculated as
proportions of total shares outstanding, not as proportions of
freely floating shares; this gives foreign investors more room
to raise their stakes. MSCI's adjustment of the weightings this
month was a response to that reform.
When it upgraded Qatar and the UAE in May, MSCI also applied
an "adjustment factor" of 0.5 to stocks in both countries,
citing "accessibility issues to international institutional
investors".
In its statement this month, MSCI repeated that it might
consider at a November review whether to raise Qatar's
adjustment factor to 1. EFG Hermes said it expected this to
happen in November, which would raise the country's weight to
0.8 percent in the emerging market index and attract an
additional $185 million of passive funds.
Early this month, Qatar's emir issued a law providing for
foreign investors to own up to 49 percent of listed Qatari
companies; currently, ceilings are usually no more than 25
percent. Most companies have yet to implement the new
regulation.
With MSCI's latest decision, Qatar is the biggest Middle
Eastern market in MSCI's emerging market index, followed by the
UAE at 0.54 percent and Egypt at 0.22 percent, according to EFG
Hermes.
MSCI also announced last week that another Qatari stock,
Mesaieed Petrochemical, would be included in its
All-Country World Index. But it cancelled that decision a few
hours later, citing "additional information" about individual
onwership limits for the company.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)