BRIEF-SRV to construct rental housing units for LocalTapiola
* Says will construct 528 rental housing units for LocalTapiola in the Helsinki Metropolitan area, Turku and Jyväskylä
DUBAI, June 12 Qatar National Bank (QNB) raised 10 billion riyals ($2.75 billion) of Tier 1 capital through a private placement of perpetual notes, the largest such issue ever conducted in the Middle East and Africa region, it said on Sunday.
The fully subscribed issue aimed to strengthen the bank's capital adequacy ratios and support future growth, QNB said without providing details of the pricing or the investors who bought the notes. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Says will construct 528 rental housing units for LocalTapiola in the Helsinki Metropolitan area, Turku and Jyväskylä
MILAN, Feb 2 Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna will write down the value of its 100 million euro ($108 million) investment in Italian bank rescue fund Atlante, the lender's chief executive said on Thursday.
* Aims for ROTE of between 9-11 pct in 2018 (Adds details from press conference)