DUBAI Jan 19 Qatar National Bank
(QNB), the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, said on
Tuesday its shareholders would meet at the end of January to
approve the issuance of capital-boosting bonds among other
decisions.
The lender would hold its ordinary and extraordinary general
assembly meeting on Jan. 31. In the absence of quorum, another
meeting would be held on Feb. 3, it said in a bourse statement.
Among the items to be discussed would be granting the bank
permission to issue bonds which could either enhance its core
Tier 1 capital or its supplementary Tier 2 capital, The
statement added details such as size and pricing would be
determined by the board at a later date.
QNB said last week its board had approved issuing the Basel
III-compliant bonds to maintain its reserves above regulatory
minimums and support future growth.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)