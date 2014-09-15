BRIEF-UAE's Damac Properties Dubai board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 25 fils per share for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mWwGve)
DUBAI, Sept 15 Qatar National Bank (QNB) has acquired a further 11 percent stake in pan-African lender Ecobank Transnational Incorporated in a deal worth $283 million, the Qatari lender said in a statement on Monday.
QNB acquired 2.048 billion ordinary shares using its existing resources to take its total holding in the bank to 23.5 percent, the statement said.
Monday's purchase comes after it acquired a 12.5 percent stake in Ecobank from Nigerian bad bank Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) this month. (Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day meeting failed to yield a compromise.
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders adopted a list of principles on Saturday to boost the resilience of their economies against future shocks, including the advice to strengthen policy frameworks to reap the benefits of open markets.