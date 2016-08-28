DOHA Aug 28 Qatar National Bank (QNB)
has been given approval to open a branch in India offering
banking services, the Gulf region's largest lender said on
Sunday.
The bank, which in June completed the 2.7 billion euro
purchase of Turkey's Finansbank, has a presence in more than 30
countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
In a statement, QNB said it obtained the approval of India's
regulatory authorities to conduct operations in that country,
adding the move would help towards achieving its goal of
strategic global expansion.
(Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David
French)