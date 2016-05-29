DUBAI May 29 Qatar National Bank (QNB) has closed the syndication of a 2.25 billion euro ($2.50 billion), three-year loan, it said on Sunday.

The loan facility, in which 14 banks participated, was increased from 1.5 billion euros due to "strong market over-subscription", QNB said in a bourse statement.

The loan's annual interest rate is EURIBOR plus 1.05 percent. The money will be used for general corporate purposes, it added.

($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Celine Aswad)