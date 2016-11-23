DUBAI Nov 23 Qatar National Bank (QNB)
has appointed Layth al-Shaiban, a former BNP Paribas executive
in Saudi Arabia, as its general manager in the kingdom,
according to sources close to the matter.
QNB, the Gulf's largest lender, was granted a Saudi banking
licence last year and has been recruiting in anticipation of its
expansion in the kingdom. QNB's website advertises openings for
about 10 positions in Saudi Arabia, including within corporate
banking, treasury and structured finance.
Al-Shaiban was formerly general manager of BNP Paribas's
commercial bank in the kingdom, its website says.
Nobody was available to comment from QNB or BNP Paribas.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David Goodman)