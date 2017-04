DUBAI, April 6 Qatar National Bank's first-quarter net profit rose by 7.1 percent, the Gulf's largest lender said in a statement on Wednesday, topping analysts' forecasts.

It said net profit came to 2.9 billion riyals in the three months to March 31 while analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had expected a profit of 2.77 billion and 2.71 billion riyals, respectively. (Reporting by David French; editing by Jason Neely)