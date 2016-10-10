DUBAI Oct 10 Qatar National Bank
(QNB), the Gulf's largest lender, reported a 10.2 percent
increase in third-quarter net profit, according to Reuters
calculations, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.
The bank reported a net profit of 3.45 billion riyals
($947.5 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with
3.13 billion riyals in the corresponding period of 2015, Reuters
calculations showed, using financial statements in lieu of a
quarterly earnings breakdown.
Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast QNB
would make a quarterly net profit of 3.26 billion riyals.
QNB, now the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa by
assets, posted a net profit of 9.7 billion riyals in the first
nine months of 2016, 11 percent higher than during the same
period a year earlier, according to a statement.
($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)