DUBAI, April 11 Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf's largest lender, reported a 12 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The bank reported a net profit of 3.2 billion riyals ($879.2 million) in the three months to March 31, without providing a year earlier figure. The bank previously reported a net profit of about 2.9 billion riyals in the corresponding period of 2016.

Arqaam Capital analysts forecast QNB would make a quarterly net profit of 3.0 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.6397 Qatar riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold)