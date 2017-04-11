BRIEF-Henderson European Focus Trust says allotted 10,000 ordinary shares of 50p each
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
DUBAI, April 11 Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf's largest lender, reported a 12 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, according to a statement on Tuesday.
The bank reported a net profit of 3.2 billion riyals ($879.2 million) in the three months to March 31, without providing a year earlier figure. The bank previously reported a net profit of about 2.9 billion riyals in the corresponding period of 2016.
Arqaam Capital analysts forecast QNB would make a quarterly net profit of 3.0 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.6397 Qatar riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold)
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility
* Issued 500 ordinary shares of 12.50 stg from its block listing facility at a price of 411.90 stg per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)