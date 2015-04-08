DUBAI, April 8 Qatar National Bank (QNB), the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, reported a 10.1 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations.

The bank reported a net profit of 2.7 billion riyals ($741.7 million) for the three months to March 31, compared with 2.4 billion riyals in the corresponding period of last year, a company statement said.

Five analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast a net profit of 2.63 billion riyals for the quarter. ($1 = 3.6404 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)