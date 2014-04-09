BRIEF-Qatar's Commercial Bank calls OGM to approve launch of a global medium term notes programme
* Calls OGM on April 4 to approve launch of a global medium term notes programme of upto $2 billion to be issued in US market
DUBAI, April 9 Qatar National Bank, the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit rose 13.7 percent.
The bank reported a net profit of 2.4 billion riyals ($659.1 million) for the first three months of 2014, a company statement said.
March 22 Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd : * Says it sold department in Tokyo on March 22 * Says the selling price is not disclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/JXbd2j Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
