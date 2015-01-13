DUBAI Jan 13 Qatar National Bank (QNB), the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, reported a 5.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations, broadly in line with analyst expectations.

The bank reported a net profit of 2.5 billion riyals ($686.7 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, compared with 2.37 billion riyals in the corresponding period of last year, Reuters calculated based on financial statements.

Four analysts polled by Reuters, on average, forecast a net profit for the bank of 2.57 billion riyals for the quarter.

QNB posted a full-year net profit for 2014 of 10.5 billion riyals, up 10.3 percent from 2013, according to a statement from the bank.

Its board proposed a cash dividend of 75 percent of nominal share value for 2014, the statement said, equivalent to 7.5 riyals per share.

This is higher than the 7 riyals per share the bank paid for 2013. ($1 = 3.6404 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)